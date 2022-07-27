Cinema

Ajith participates in TN Rifle Shooting Competition in Tiruchy

Actor Ajith, on Wednesday, participated in the 47th Tamil Nadu Rifle Shooting Championship in Tiruchy and a picture of him from the event has gone viral on social media.
CHENNAI: Ajith, after finishing the preliminary rounds in Coimbatore, arrived in Tiruchy for the remaining leg of the competition.

The 47th Tamil Nadu Rifle Shooting Competition started on July 25 at the Rifle Club functioning at KK Nagar Armed Forces Complex, Tiruchy. About 1,300 contestants trained in shooting from all over Tamil Nadu participated in the event.

It is said that the winners of this competition will be able to participate in a nation-level competition.

On the work front, Ajith was last seen in Valimai helmed by H Vinoth.

