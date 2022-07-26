'You are my gods', Sudha Kongara tells audiences after Nat'l award

"Thank you to the producers and every member of the cast and crew of the film. There are no better words than Mahakavi Bharathiyar's that I can say to each and every one of you at this moment - 'Soorarai Pottru'. Thank you to my family. For having my back during my lowest of lows. You are my anchors.

"Thank you to my friends GV, Poornima, Dr Vijay Shankar... My best buddies who always believed in me and never let me fall during this journey. You are my rocks. Thank you to my assistant directors. You are my fierce band of loyal warriors out there making my journey possible each time with every film.

"Thank you to the media. You have smacked me hard when I have faltered and failed and supported me even harder when I got something right. You will always remain my beacons. Above all, thank you to the audiences. I finally watched the film in the theatre after nearly two years and your every cheer, every scream and every whistle gave me my closure for this film. You keep me alive. You keep me going. You are my Gods.

"And finally a big shout out to all the film makers from my tribe out there. You struggle and yet you persevere and create against all odds. You make films that you want to make the way you want to, when you want to, how you want to, and with who you want to. You are blazing paths for many many young ladies out there to tread fearless in the near future. With a heart filled with gratitude, Sudha Kongara."