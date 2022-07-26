Priyanka Mohan not in contention for Thalapathy 67

CHENNAI: Over the last few days, there have been widespread reports that Priyanka Mohan has been finalised as the heroine of Thalapathy 67. The actress was last seen in Don, in which she was paired with Sivakarthikeyan for the second consecutive time with Sivakarthikeyan after Doctor. When we got in touch with tinseltown sources they refuted tit and called it baseless rumours. The actress is also reported to have bagged a meaty role in Rajinikanth’s Jailer and as the female lead in Dhanush’s upcoming Captain Miller.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy 67 will see the reunion of Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj along with producer Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio.