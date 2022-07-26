Lines in Ratham posters won’t divulge the plot: CS Amudhan

CHENNAI: The makers of Vijay Antony’s Ratham helmed by director CS Amudhan was unveiled on Monday while the first look was released on the actor-composer’s birthday on Sunday.

The second look has a picture of actor Vijay Antony seated, holding a walking stick. Next to him, is a sentence written in Tamil. It reads, “Sambal malai melay nindru aadum nari kootathai keelay sarikkaamal ponal, thorpom varum kaalathai.” (Standing on a mountain of ash, if we do not deal with dancing wolves, we will lose the future).

“The quotes only reveal the protagonist’s characteristics in the story and Ratham has much more to it. These lines in the poster will not divulge the story line of the film,” says CS Amudhan.

The makers have wrapped up the talkie portions of the film. “We only have a minor portion left to be shot in the UK and we will be taking off soon and wrap up the film. We are almost done with the post-production and are aiming for a release soon,” the director adds.

Earlier in an interview to DT Next, Amudhan had told, “The topic that Ratham deals with is something that is relevant. It is in the news almost every day. However, I am surprised that no one has made a film of it or has addressed it the way we would.”