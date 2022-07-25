Second look of Vijay Antony-starrer 'Ratham' released

CHENNAI: The team of director C. S. Amudhan's much-awaited action entertainer 'Ratham', featuring actor Vijay Antony in the lead, on Monday released the second look of the film.

The second look has a picture of actor Vijay Antony seated, holding a walking stick. Next to him, is a sentence written in Tamil. It reads, "Sambal malai melay nindru aadum nari kootathai keelay sarikkaamal ponal, thorpom varum kaalathai." (Standing on a mountain of ash, if we do not deal with dancing wolves, we will lose the future).

The second look was released just a day after the team released the first look poster of the film. The first look poster too featured Vijay Antony but with an english that read, "When the land was plunged into darkness, one man stood up to fight."

Only recently, the unit had announced that it had completed shooting the Indian portions of the film. The crew is to soon start work on its foreign schedule. However, before the foreign schedule, which is to happen in Spain, the unit chose to commence the dubbing work of the film.