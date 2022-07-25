Thiruchitrambalam audio launch on July 29 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The audio launch of the much-awaited album of Dhanush’s film Thiruchitrambalam will be unveiled at a grand audio launch event in the city on July 29. The film is all set to hit the screens on August 11.

The movie’s music is highly-anticipated because of Anirudh’s collaboration with Dhanush after Thanga-magan in 2015.

“The makers were initially looking at an indoor stadium to host the event. The latest is that they are looking at a couple of colleges, one near the airport and another on the outskirts of the city. One of these venues will be finalised soon,” a source close to the film unit told DT Next.

The makers have already released a couple of songs Thaai Kezhavi and Megham Karukuddha that have become huge hits.

The movie also has Raashii Khanna, Priya Bhavanishankar and Nithya Menen as female leads.

Bharathiraja plays Dhanush’s father and Prakash Raj in important roles. Om Prakash handles the cinematography.