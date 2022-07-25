Cinema

Thiruchitrambalam audio launch on July 29 in Chennai

The movie’s music is highly-anticipated because of Anirudh’s collaboration with Dhanush after Thanga-magan in 2015.
Thiruchitrambalam audio launch on July 29 in Chennai
Dhanush in 'Thiruchitrambalam'Screengrab
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The audio launch of the much-awaited album of Dhanush’s film Thiruchitrambalam will be unveiled at a grand audio launch event in the city on July 29. The film is all set to hit the screens on August 11.

The movie’s music is highly-anticipated because of Anirudh’s collaboration with Dhanush after Thanga-magan in 2015.

“The makers were initially looking at an indoor stadium to host the event. The latest is that they are looking at a couple of colleges, one near the airport and another on the outskirts of the city. One of these venues will be finalised soon,” a source close to the film unit told DT Next.

The makers have already released a couple of songs Thaai Kezhavi and Megham Karukuddha that have become huge hits.

The movie also has Raashii Khanna, Priya Bhavanishankar and Nithya Menen as female leads.

Bharathiraja plays Dhanush’s father and Prakash Raj in important roles. Om Prakash handles the cinematography.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai
Prakash Raj
Anirudh
Dhanush
Nithya Menen
The Gray Man
Priya Bhavanishankar
Actor Prakash Raj
Thiruchitrambalam
Bharathiraja
audio launch
Actress Raashii Khanna
Dhanush in The Gray Man
Russo brothers the gray man
Thiruchitrambalam audio launch
Thiruchitrambalam audio launch on July 29
Om Prakash
Thaai Kezhavi
Megham Karukuddha
Dhanush film

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in