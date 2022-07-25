Cinema

The beauty that is called art

The paintings are inspired by Art Brut, a technique of art closely related to graffiti and naïve art, and also the Outsider Movement, where the artist makes art with little to no influence of artistic conventions.
The art exhibition is on at Apparao Galleries till July 28.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: ‘A Brush of Madness’ is a limited-edition series of art by Preetha Mahadevan, a Boston-based artist who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

During the event on Sunday, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi launched Preetha’s book, A Brush with Madness, in the presence of US Consul General Judith Ravin. The art exhibition is on at Apparao Galleries till July 28.

Art
Artist
Paintings
Art Brut
naïve art
Outsider Movement
artistic conventions

