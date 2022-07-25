The beauty that is called art

The paintings are inspired by Art Brut, a technique of art closely related to graffiti and naïve art, and also the Outsider Movement, where the artist makes art with little to no influence of artistic conventions.

During the event on Sunday, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi launched Preetha’s book, A Brush with Madness, in the presence of US Consul General Judith Ravin. The art exhibition is on at Apparao Galleries till July 28.