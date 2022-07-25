ARR, Sivamani rev up beat in 'Ponniyin Selvan' BTS video

CHENNAI: The unit of director Mani Ratnam's much-awaited historical action extravaganza, 'Ponniyin Selvan', on Monday released a behind-the-scenes video of the Oscar-winning maestro A.R. Rahman scoring music for the magnum opus.

Rahman, who is seen working with Sivamani and his drummers in the video, asks the percussionist for a particular beat, and he gets what he is looking for. As the drummers build up the rhythm, it is not just the tempo of the score that is raised, but also the expectations from the film.

Rahman, who tweeted the BTS video on his Twitter timeline, said: "First Single Coming Soon! PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada!"