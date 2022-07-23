HBD Suriya: Celebs pour in wishes for Nat'l award-winning actor

CHENNAI: National award-winning actor Suriya has turned 47 today.

Suriya Sivakumar was born as Saravanan Sivakumar on 23 July in 1975. Born to actor Sivakumar, Suriya was brought up in Coimbatore and before starting his career in the film industry, Suriya worked at a garments export factory.

The actor made his debut at the age of 22 with Nerrukku Ner in 1997. The film was directed by Vasant S Sai, who bagged the Best Film award for 'Sivaranjiniyum Inum Sila Pengalum' at the 68th National Award and was produced by Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies.

At the 68th National Film Awards 2020, the actor won the Best Actor award and shared it with Ajay Devgn.

Apart from Best Actor award, his film directed by Sudha Kongara 'Soorarai Pottru' also bagged 4 awards at the 68th National Awards on Friday that includes Best Actress, Best Screenplay, Best Music Director, and Best Feature Film.

Celebrities pour-in wishes for the actor who is celebrating his birthday today.

Malayalam veteran star Mammootty wished the actor on Twitter with a picture of him and Suriya, and wrote, "National award. A beautiful birthday gift..Happy birthday Dear @Suriya_offl."