From 'Nandha' to 'Rolex': Times when Suriya won our hearts

CHENNAI: National award-winning actor Suriya who has been working in the Kollywood industry for over two decades has turned a year old today.

'Soorarai Pottru' film that starred actor Suriya won big at the 68th National Film Awards yesterday, bagging 5 awards that include won Best Feature, Best Actor and Best Actress, Best Screenplay and Best Music Direction.

As the actor celebrates his 47th birthday today, we look at 12 roles portrayed by the actor that won hearts:

'Nandha' - 2001

Suriya joined hands with director Bala for 'Nandha' for the first time, and he turned super fit for his role. The film explored Suriya's acting skills as he played a gangster, who is also a caring son. The music for the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Laila plays Suriya's pair in the film.The film also marked the debut of comedian Karunas.

Anbuselvan IPS in 'Kaakha Kaakha' - 2003

Kaakha Kaakha marks the first collaboration of Gautham Vasudev Menon with the actor.

The film starred Suriya and Jyotika with Jeevan playing the antagonist.

The film recieved highly positive reviews and was the time when the couple -- Suriya and Jyotika — fell in love with each other.

All the songs from the film composed by Harris Jayaraj are chartbusters. This film marked the reunion of Harris and GVM after Minnale.

Sakthi in 'Pithamagan' - 2003

'Pithamagan' marked the second collaboration of the actor with director Bala.

The film stars Vikram, Suriya, Laila and Sangeetha. Based on Jayakanthan's short story Nandhavanathil Oru Aandi, it revolves around a man who grew away from civilisation with minimal human contact, and as a result is animalistic.

The film became very successful and made the actor do unique roles in future.

Chinna and Karthik in 'Perazhagan' - 2004

Directed by Sasi Shanker, starring Suriya and Jyotika with both playing dual roles, the actor portrayed the role of a hunchback so effectively.

The film received critical reception upon its release. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed music for the film. The film is know for its hilarious scenes by late comedian Vivek and Manorama.

Suriya and Krishnan in 'Varanam Aayiram' - 2008

'Varanam Aayiram' brought Suriya back in lover boy mode and the actor sported a six-pack for his character in the film.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film explored the life of a young man, who eventually joins the army.

He plays a dual role as a father and son and sported different looks for the film as well.

'Ghajini' - 2008

'Ghajini' a massive success in Suriya's career was directed by AR Murgadoss. Suriya plays the role of a youngster, who suffers from short-term memory loss, and despite that takes revenge for his girlfriend's death.

The thriller had a theatrical run of over 100 days, and the box office success of the film transformed him into the actor into a humungous star.

Devaraj Velusamy in 'Ayan' - 2009

Directed by late KV Anand, the actor played the character of Deva, who works for Arumugam, a smuggler, who has taken care of him for many years. However, when his best friend gets killed, Deva decides to help the police nab a dangerous drug lord.

The film, stars Suriya, Prabhu, Tamannaah, Akashdeep Saighal, Jagan, and Karunas. The film's music is by Harris Jayaraj and was a solo blockbuster of 2009 in Tamil cinema.

Duraisingam in 'Singam' - 2010

In ‘Singam' Suriya dived into a mass-masala entertainer. The actor joined hands with director Hari for the third time for 'Singam'.

The cop drama was remade in several Indian languages, but the original version stayed the best out of all as Suriya displayed an effortless performance in the film as this rugged cop.

Akhilan and Vimalan in 'Maattrraan' - 2012

'Maatttraan' was an action-thriller directed by late KV Anand and stars Suriya in dual roles, along with Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead.

It was the first Indian film to use performance capture technology and was based on the Siamese twins concept (conjoined twins).

Nedumaaran Rajangam aka Maara in 'Soorarai Pottru' - 2020

Directed by Sudha Kongara and written by Sudha with Shalini Ushadevi, alongside Aalif Surti and Ganeshaa providing additional screenplay 'Soorarai Pottru' stars Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles and is about the life story of AR Deccan founder GR Gopinath.

Suriya and Aparna delivered effective performances in the film that left fans stunned.

The film also featured Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, Urvashi and Karunas in supporting roles.

Advocate Chandru in 'Jai Bhim' - 2021

'Jai Bhim' is a legal drama directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Jyothika and Suriya under 2D Entertainment.

The film is based on a true incident in 1993, which involves a case fought by Justice K. Chandru, it revolves around the lives of Sengeni and Rajakannu, a couple from the Irular tribe.

The film deals with the subject of police bias and state violence against a marginalised community.

The film stars Suriya with Lijomol Jose and Manikandan in the lead. Whilst Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh and others in supporting roles.

Rolex in 'Vikram' - 2022

Suriya played the rugged drug lord in the recent released Kamal Haasan starrer 'Vikram'.

The film was received with massive appreciation for creating cinematic universe known to be 'LCU'.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film was a blockbuster according to the box-office collection in Tamil Nadu.

Suriya's cameo appearance in the film was received with hooting and cheering by the audience and made the audience keep guessing on what is more to the role in it's sequel.