Wrote 'Laal Singh Chaddha' only for Aamir Khan: Atul Kulkarni

NEW DELHI: Noted actor Atul Kulkarni, who is making his film writing debut with ''Laal Singh Chaddha'', says he penned the script of the upcoming movie with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in mind.

Kulkarni said the journey of the film, an official Hindi adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood feature ''Forrest Gump'' starring Tom Hanks, goes back to 14 years.

''I wrote the script for Aamir. It all began about 13-14 years ago. I'm happy and fortunate enough that it turned out well. Aamir liked it and decided to do it,'' the actor-writer, who shared screen space with Khan in 2006's blockbuster ''Rang De Basanti'', told PTI.

It was at the after-party of Khan's production ''Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na'', that Kulkarni and the actor started discussing their favourite films.

''We were talking about the films we like, that's when 'Forrest Gump' came up. The next day I was supposed to travel somewhere for my shoot but it got cancelled. So, I had 10-15 days on my hands and 'Forrest Gump' was on my mind. I had not seen this film in a long time, so I thought I should watch it again,'' he added.

After another watch, Kulkarni recalled there were certain moments from the popular Robert Zemeckis directorial which he thought could be translated to suit the Indian context.