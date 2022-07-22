Hansika pens emotional post as her 50th film 'Maha' hits screens

CHENNAI: Actress Hansika Motawani has penned an emotional letter to fans, thanking them for their support on the occasion of her of 50th film 'Maha' hitting screens on Friday.

The actress posted the letter on her social media accounts that read: "Dear Family, When I say family, it's never complete without my dearest fans, who have been an immense support from the beginning till now in my career. With lots of happiness, I am expressing my token of gratitude for them on this special day that marks the release of my 50th movie - 'Maha'."

"Few memories in our lives remain so fresh that we all can cherish them. 'Maha' has endowed me with such a blissful experience, where every single moment and day of the journey has been phenomenal.

"Cinema means everything to me, and it's been and will be an inevitable constituent in my life. Completing a 50-film mark isn't easy for an actress, except for the one blessed with unconditional love and support from the fans. "I take this opportunity to thank my loveable fans and followers, who have nurtured my passion and desire to push the bars and encouraged my new attempts and experiments."