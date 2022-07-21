Vijay completes another schedule of Varisu, SJ Suryah plays cameo

CHENNAI: The shoot of actor Vijay's 66th film titled Varisu is progressing at a rapid pace. The team has completed their fourth schedule in Hyderabad. "The fourth schedule commenced in Hyderabad and ended earlier this week. Vijay will be returning to Chennai over the weekend and will take a brief break before starting the next schedule in Hyderabad in August," said a source close to the film to DT Next. Another interesting update from the film is that actor-director SJ Suryah will be playing an extended cameo in the film. "It is a cameo but an important role in the story," added the source. Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish and directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu has music by Thaman. "There are three more schedules left to go in the movie and the entire shoot has been planned in Hyderabad as of now," the source added.

Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead in Varisu. The film also stars Prakash Raj, R Sarathkumar, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Sangeetha Krish and Samyuktha Shanmughanathan.

Karthick Palani is the cinematographer and KL Praveen handles the cuts. The film is set to hit the screens on Pongal 2023.