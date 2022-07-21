Cher recalls 'screaming in pain' when she suffered miscarriage

LOS ANGELES: Singer Cher has told how she was left "screaming in pain" when she suffered a miscarriage in her teens.

Recalling how her then-husband, the late Sonny Bono, came home to find her "sobbing and rocking" on the floor when she lost her baby, the 'Believe' hitmaker questioned how different her experiences would be now following the Supreme Court's recent overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which gave women a constitutional right to a termination, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"When I was young I had 3 miscarriages.1st at 18.I was alone in our house.son came home and I was sobbing,and rocking on our floor. when I got 2 dr I was screaming in pain," she tweeted, "couldn't even stop in elevator.dr sent me straight 2 hospital,and in2 operating rm. What would happen 2 me today."

Cher warned the ruling could have dire consequences across America if the Republican party gains more power.

She wrote, "Waita..If senate and congress go to republicansa.There will be no abortions, or pre natal care in (America)."

"Women will bleed out, & die,while some group of old white republican'men'decide what medical treatment u deserve (sic)," she continued.

In another tweet, she added, "Politicians in red states care nothing about what happends 2 mothers & babies."

"Red states r forcing women to b near death,before they get any treatment, she went on ranting. "Gop'we got votes 4 keeping women in bondage'.Gop traded womens hopes, dreams,& lives 4 (money) & power."

The 76-year-old singer, who has 53-year-old Chaz with Sonny and 46-year-old Elijah with late ex-husband Gregg Allmann, is concerned the states planning to illegalise abortion will also prevent women from travelling to other areas to undergo the procedure.