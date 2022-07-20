Vadivelu recreates his comedy scene from Sura, wins netizens hearts

CHENNAI: Legendary comedian-actor Vadivelu who is busy shooting for the sequel of Chandramukhi, has won netizens hearts again with a clip of him recreating the popular comedy scene from Vijay-starrer 'Sura'.

The clip was shared on Wednesday by actress Radikaa Sarathkumar on social media, who captioned the post, "He has entertained & made so many of us happy with his extraordinary presence in movies. He recreates the famous scene guess which famous movie scene was in? #laughteristhebestmedicine @offl_Lawrence #Vadivelu @LycaProductions #fun #filmmaking #Tamil Cinema #comedy." (sic)

In the clip, Vadivelu is seen at the shooting spot and recreating the exact comedy scene from the film, matching with the same emotion and expression.

The clip has put a smile on scores of Tamil cinema fans who are eagerly waiting to see the comedian on screen.

"He is ultimate. What a body language. Burst into laughter." one comment read.

Another user commented, "Man can make us laugh without saying any single words" (sic)

The third comment read, "Aft so long man..missed his comedy" with laughter emoji's.