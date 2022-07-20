Vadivelu recreates his comedy scene from Sura, wins netizens hearts

CHENNAI: Legendary comedian-actor Vadivelu who is busy shooting for the sequel of Chandramukhi, has won netizens hearts again with a clip of him recreating the popular comedy scene from Vijay-starrer 'Sura'.
The clip was shared on Wednesday by actress Radikaa Sarathkumar on social media, who captioned the post, "He has entertained & made so many of us happy with his extraordinary presence in movies. He recreates the famous scene guess which famous movie scene was in? #laughteristhebestmedicine @offl_Lawrence #Vadivelu @LycaProductions #fun #filmmaking #Tamil Cinema #comedy." (sic)
In the clip, Vadivelu is seen at the shooting spot and recreating the exact comedy scene from the film, matching with the same emotion and expression.
The clip has put a smile on scores of Tamil cinema fans who are eagerly waiting to see the comedian on screen.
"He is ultimate. What a body language. Burst into laughter." one comment read.
Another user commented, "Man can make us laugh without saying any single words" (sic)
The third comment read, "Aft so long man..missed his comedy" with laughter emoji's.
Lyca Productions, producing the sequel, also retweeted and commented "Vaigai Puyal #Vadivelu is on Full Form #Chandramukhi2" (sic)
'Sura' was directed by SP Rajkumar and the comedy scene from the film features Vadivelu attending a classical music concert where he teases the singer to not increase the vocals to higher level as it may lead to a heart attack.
Meanwhile, Chandramukhi 2 is helmed again by P Vasu with Vadivelu and actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence in the lead roles.
Previously, Vadivelu had trended on social media for a video clip of him singing the comedy scene ‘Sing in the rain’ with dance choreographer-actor-director Prabhu Deva.
Apart from Chandramukhi sequel, Vadivelu also has 'Naai Sekar Returns' which has Shivani Narayanan playing the heroine, Anand Raj and Seshu in important roles. The music for the film is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.
