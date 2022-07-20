Santhosh Narayanan dedicates Maatna Gaali to all his directors

CHENNAI: Music directors, Santhosh Narayanan has dedicated Maatna Gaali, the first single from Santhanam-starrer Gulu Gulu, to all his directors and the Tamil film fraternity.

Taking to Twitter to release the first single, he said, “Here is Maatna Gaali from Gulu Gulu. I dedicate this to all my directors and the Tamil film fraternity. Excited!” The whacky number, which has lyrics by the film’s director Rathna Kumar, has been rendered by Santhosh Naryanan himself.