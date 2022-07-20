Santhosh Narayanan dedicates Maatna Gaali to all his directors

CHENNAI: Music directors, Santhosh Narayanan has dedicated Maatna Gaali, the first single from Santhanam-starrer Gulu Gulu, to all his directors and the Tamil film fraternity.
Taking to Twitter to release the first single, he said, “Here is Maatna Gaali from Gulu Gulu. I dedicate this to all my directors and the Tamil film fraternity. Excited!” The whacky number, which has lyrics by the film’s director Rathna Kumar, has been rendered by Santhosh Naryanan himself.
The film, a comedy drama, featuring actor Santhanam and Athulya Chandra in the lead, has triggered huge expectations, both among fans and film critics. While the satellite rights of the film have been acquired by Sun TV, the digital rights of the film have been acquired by Sun NXT. The film also features Namitha Krishnamurthy, Pradeep Rawat, Mariyam George, Sai Dheena, Lollu Sabha Maaran and Lollu Sabha Seshu among others.
