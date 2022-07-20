‘Jothi is about 11,200 infants that are yet to be found’

CHENNAI: This is a team that talks and breathes only Jothi and they are right on the money from the moment they settle down for the interview. Editor Raja Sethupathi, the producer of the film shows us clips from the preview show that was screened for a select audience and smiles broadly as they rave about the movie. “I was hospitalised in Cuddalore last year and I heard cries from the maternity ward. I was later told that a baby was stolen from a mother. It wasn’t even a newborn. They cut her womb and took the baby away. The gang was busted by cops and the baby was traced at Puducherry before giving it back to the mother. I saw this happening and discussed it with director AV Krishna Paramathma. He liked the idea and that is how Jothi was ignited,” he says.

Actor Vetri, will be seen playing a cop yet again with Jothi after 8 Thottakal. He says that he initially had apprehensions in signing the film. “I landed several cop roles after 8 Thottakal and refused all of them. When I was approached to play a police officer again in Jothi, I initially said ‘no’ to it. However, over several calls and narrations I started realising the value of the message the story has. And of course, the way my role of Shakthi or the story has been presented is unique. I ended up doing it,” says the actor.