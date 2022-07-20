Brad Pitt flaunts leg tattoos in skirt

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Brad Pitt went for a rather unusual choice of outfit during the Berlin premiere of 'Bullet Train'.

The 58-year-old opted to go casual in a flowing brown skirt when attending the event at Hotel Adlon in Germany. He paired it with a salmon-coloured button-up shirt and finished the look with combat boots as he also accessorised with a pair of tortoise-shell sunglasses and his signature long chains, reports aceshowbiz.com. The skirt's knee length gave a peek at Brad's rarely seen leg tattoos.

One design appears to be a rhinoceros face and the other is a human skull, though the meaning behind both inks is unclear.

GQ posted a picture of Pitt's look at the premiere on its Instagram page and the actor has received a lot of praises for his style.

"Brad Pitt in a skirt was exactly what I needed on this Tuesday evening," one fan commented on the photo.

Another added, "A master class in how to remain on top of the game."

A third said: "Just when we thought he couldn't get any better..."

'Bullet Train' follows Pitt's character Ladybug, a trained killer who wants to give up the life but is pulled back in by his handler Maria Beetle in order to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto.

Onboard the train, he and other competing assassins discover their objectives are all connected. It is directed by David Leitch and is set to hit the US theatres on August 5.