Shoot of Jayam Ravi-Nayanthara’s Iraivan with Ahmed resumes

CHENNAI: After several hurdles, the shoot of Jayam Ravi-Nayanthara’s film titled Iraivan has resumed in Chennai. The film that went on floors earlier this year was halted midway after Nayanthara couldn’t allocate dates due to her wedding. “A major chunk of the shoot was planned for May-June and the makers couldn’t go ahead as planned because Nayanthara had to reschedule her dates because of her wedding. Later, Jayam Ravi was under the weather for a bit. I Ahmed too was unwell for a week and Nayanthara too was in Mumbai shooting for Jawaan. Now things have started falling in place, and the team has resumed shooting for a lengthy schedule in Chennai. Jayam Ravi has been shooting for his portions at a rapid pace. Nayan will join the team soon,” said a tinseltown source to DT Next.

The film that reportedly had Yuvan Shankar Raja as the composer now has finalised Harris Jayaraj to score the music.