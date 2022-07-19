Leave the light on: Johnny Orlando shares introspective new track

CHENNAI: Today, global pop artist Johnny Orlando unveiled his up-tempo summer smash “leave the light on.” The new track arrived as the third single from his much-anticipated debut album, all the things that could go wrong, coming August 19 via Universal Music Canada/Republic Records.

“When you love someone and if he ever hurts you / I will leave the light on,” Johnny energetically sings over a variety of breezy synthesizers and slick beats. A lush, introspective track, “leave the light on,” blends lyrical discussions of lost connections and longing with expansive, energetic vocals and atmospheric synthesizers. Like his most recent single, “blur,” “leave the light on” mixes self-reflective lyrics with flourishing synths and beats. The track is an ode to encouraging connection even when it has dispersed and accepting and maintaining devotion for those that may walk in or out of our lives.

Johnny Orlando’s new album, all the things that could go wrong, has been a long time coming. The sweeping album – anchored by early singles “someone will love you better,” “blur,” and “you’re just drunk” – finds the 19-year-old Canadian rising star at his emotional, lyrical, and sonic best, delivering on the promise of over a decade spent climbing the music industry ladder. Signed to Universal Music Canada / Republic Records and sporting an enviable social media – TikTok (10.4 million), Instagram (6.8 million) and YouTube (4.7 million), as well as nearly 3.4 million monthly Spotify listeners – Johnny is the voice a generation needed to hear, and all the things that could go wrong is the joyous result of 18 months of hard work, honesty, growth, and self-proclaimed perfectionism. Encompassing an impressive breadth of subjects – think anxiety, the pressure that comes with growing up with social media, relationship highs and lows, drinking, and more – “this is what I’ll be judged on as a benchmark,” Johnny says.

“I set out to make an album I’d want to listen to,” he adds. “And this album is everything I always dreamed it could be.”

About Johnny Orlando:

Toronto-born singer, songwriter and actor Johnny Orlando is this generation’s rising pop superstar impacting a global music stage. Orlando has amassed a social media following of over 25 million+ engaged fans worldwide, joining the global stan culture with some of the internet’s biggest influencers. First and foremost, Johnny is an artist - at 19 years of age, Orlando’s music has generated over 1.9 billion global streams and acclaim from the likes of Billboard, Variety, Paper, Teen Vogue, and more. He hit the ground running in 2021 with the release of four new tracks and garnering nominations for Pop Album of the Year at the 2021 JUNO Awards for his 2020 EP It’s Never Really Over and his third consecutive year winning an MTV Europe Music Award for Best Canadian Act. Along the way, Orlando garnered a nomination for Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2019 JUNO Awards and nods at the Kids’ Choice Awards, iHeart Much Music Video Awards, and Teen Choice Awards. His musical talent and international impact were recognized further when he secured a global talent deal and consumer products partnership with MTV/ViacomCBS, and in August 2020, Johnny Orlando was the #1 UMG artist on TikTok with over 8.5 billion views.