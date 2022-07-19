B-Town mourns death of veteran singer Bhupinder Singh

MUMBAI: (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Veteran Singer Bhupinder Singh passed away at the age of 82 on Monday.

The singer, known for his songs like 'Dil Dhoondta Hai' and 'Hothon Pe Aise Baat' among many others, breathed his last in a hospital in Mumbai.

Condolence messages have been pouring in on social media ever since the news reached everyone.

Bollywood stars and singers have also expressed grief over the legendary singer's demise.

Actor Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram stories to remember the late singer. He posted a photo of him and wrote, ""Deeply saddened about the demise of Bhupinder Singh ji. His voice brought joy to millions and had a uniqueness. Condolences to his family. RIP Bhupinder Ji. (Om emoji) Shaanti."