Audience loves emotion more than information: Sri Ganesh

CHENNAI: Actor Atharvaa Murali who has a long line-up of films like Trigger, Otthaiku Ottha, an untitled Sargunam project, Nirangal Moondru with Karthick Naren and another untitled film directed by debutant Ravi, produced by Michael Rayappan in various stages of production, will have his much-delayed Kurudhi Aatam releasing on August 5. The film that has been in the making for the last four years is also the sophomore film for director Sri Ganesh, who took the industry by storm with 8 Thottakal. “I am glad that the release date has finally been fixed. I am happy not because of logical or materialistic reasons that I can move on to my next project. Kurudhi Aatam is an emotional film for me as a director. Things fell in place for the film with Atharvaa liking the story, Priya Bhavanishankar coming on board and Yuvan finally,” he begins.

Sri Ganesh says that the film was delayed because of financial reasons. “There was no delay from the creative side. However, things are sorted out and the film will resonate with the audience,” says the filmmaker. Divulging more about the story, Sri Ganesh says, “The film is based in the backdrop of Madurai and is an action entertainer. Though the story will have gangsters and action sequences, and an underlying message, Kuruthi Aatam will be high on emotions, which will take the story forward. Our audience loves more emotion than information,” the director smiles.

Even before the release, Yuvan’s music for the film has won critical acclaims. “The songs are a hit and people have commonly said that vintage Yuvan is back with this movie. I enjoyed working with him even during the background score. People, who have had select screening are all praise for his music,” he concludes.