‘Suriya, a great human with a generous heart’

CHENNAI: Joining scores of actors, directors and film technicians in releasing the common display picture for actor Suriya’s birthday, which falls on July 23, actor Karthi on Monday heaped praises on his elder brother, calling him a “great human with the most generous heart”.

Releasing the common display picture for Suriya’s birthday, Karthi tweeted, “Celebrating a man who is a great human with the most generous heart. An actor who can take up any character and who is never shy of taking a risk. Releasing common dp for Anna from Anbaana fans.”