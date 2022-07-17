Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar tests positive for Covid-19





"Those who have met me or been in contact with me please watch out for symptoms and get checked. Please be careful and mask up. Covid is still here."



The actress also posted a video in which she made an earnest appeal to people to mask up.



In the video, she says, "Hi Guys, Good morning. Not a very good morning for me. I have tested positive for Covid in spite of being careful and masking up. I have got it from the set. Please be careful and those who have come in contact with me, check yourselves and watch out for symptoms. Covid is still very much here. So, be careful and mask up. Take care."