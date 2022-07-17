Chiranjeevi to present 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Telugu





Actor Naga Chaitanya being a part of the movie is one thing, and Chiranjeevi's presentation of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the other thing that might attract more attention to the movie in Telugu as well as other South languages.



Ranbir Kapoor's 'Bramhastra' is being presented by S.S. Rajamouli and it's being aggressively promoted in Telugu, and now the same formula is being followed for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.



'Laal Singh Chaddha' is slated for its huge release on August 12. Starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles, the movie is the official remake of Hollywood's famous movie 'Forrest Gump'.