Red Giant Movies bags TN theatrical rights for Laal Singh Chaddha

This is another cap for the production house, as the production house just acquired STR's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and Santhanam's Gulu Gulu. It also had presented a lot of star-led films this year that has been blockbuster successs at the box office.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Studios, is set to release worldwide on August 11. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the female lead in the film while Naga Chaitanya plays a very special role in the official remake of the Hollywood blockbuster, 'Forrest Gump'.

Recently, Aamir Khan was reported to have suffered a knee injury while shooting a long-running sequence in the film.