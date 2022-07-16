Red Giant Movies bags TN theatrical rights for Laal Singh Chaddha

CHENNAI: The much-hyped Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Tamil Nadu theatrical rights has now been bagged by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.
The production house made the announcement on Saturday, "Proud and honoured to present the extraordinary journey of #LaalSinghChaddha. Tamil Nadu theatrical release by #RedGiant Movies #AamirKhan #Kareena KapoorKhan @Udhaystalin @AKPPL_Official #AdvaitChandan @atul_kulkarni #KiranRao @chay_akkineni." (sic)
This is another cap for the production house, as the production house just acquired STR's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and Santhanam's Gulu Gulu. It also had presented a lot of star-led films this year that has been blockbuster successs at the box office.
'Laal Singh Chaddha', directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Studios, is set to release worldwide on August 11. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the female lead in the film while Naga Chaitanya plays a very special role in the official remake of the Hollywood blockbuster, 'Forrest Gump'.
Recently, Aamir Khan was reported to have suffered a knee injury while shooting a long-running sequence in the film.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android