Ritika plays ‘Sandhya’ in Kolai

Already, the team has disclosed that John Vijay plays a cop called Mansoor Ali Khan in the film, which has Siddhartha Shankar playing Sathish, boyfriend of the central character Leila.

Actress Meenakshi Chaudhary plays Leila, who gets murdered in the film. The gripping investigative thriller, which has actor Vijay Antony playing the lead, also features actors Murali Sharma and Radhika among others. While Murali Sharma plays an agent called Aditya, Radhika plays the boss, Rekha.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that Vijay Antony plays a detective in the murder mystery.