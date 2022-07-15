Pratap Pothen: The man whom cinema loved

CHENNAI: Noted actor-director Pratap Pothen (70), widely considered as one of the first proponents of hippie style as a counterculture in Malayalam cinema, died in his sleep at his flat in Chennai on Friday morning. Back in 1980, he played the arrogant and short-tempered director named Prathap in Kamal Haasan’s Varumayin Niram Sivappu to perfection.

The character, who controls his temper by punching himself on his chin, quickly became his signature mannerism. Fast forward to 2009, he was the same menacing, short-tempered man in Padikaadhavan in which he played Dhanush’s father. A fine all-rounder, Pratap Pothen’s directing skills were on a par with his writing and acting, taking him to a league of his own.