Dhanush attends 'The Gray Man' premiere with his sons

CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush attended the world premiere of his Hollywood film 'The Gray Man' in Los Angeles on Wednesday together with his sons Linga and Yatra. All three of them walked the red carpet together wearing stylish suits. This is apparently the star kids’ first international red carpet appearance.

The following day, Dhanush posted a few images from the premiere on Instagram. He wrote for his sons, “When you realise they have completely stolen the show from you. At #TheGrayMan premiere with Yathra and Linga.”