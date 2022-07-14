Dhanush attends 'The Gray Man' premiere with his sons

CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush attended the world premiere of his Hollywood film 'The Gray Man' in Los Angeles on Wednesday together with his sons Linga and Yatra. All three of them walked the red carpet together wearing stylish suits. This is apparently the star kids’ first international red carpet appearance.
The following day, Dhanush posted a few images from the premiere on Instagram. He wrote for his sons, “When you realise they have completely stolen the show from you. At #TheGrayMan premiere with Yathra and Linga.”
The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy is played by Billy Bob Thornton. Besides Ryan Gosling, Billy Bob Thornton, and Dhanush, 'The Gray Man' also stars Chris Evans, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard.
The film, produced by Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi, will release on July 22.
