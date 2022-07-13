Suriya-Siva film to start rolling from August

CHENNAI: It has been quite a few years since the buzz around Suriya’s film with director Siruthai Siva began. With Suriya committing himself to various films, and Siruthai Siva penning the script, the project was rescheduled. The latest update is that the project is all set to go on floors in August. Sources say that the film will be jointly produced by Studio Green and UV Productions.

“Suriya-Siva film will go on floors in the first week of August. Suriya will complete one schedule of the film and will go back to the sets of Vanangaan in September. Official announcements on Suriya-Siruthai Siva projects will be made by makers next month,” the source told DT Next.

Suriya also has Vaadivaasal with Vetrimaaran, which is likely to go on floors later this year. The actor-producer will also be seen in a cameo role in the Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru.