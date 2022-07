Iman Vellani, Rish talk about on-screen pairing in 'Ms Marvel'

MUMBAI: Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani and her co-actor Rish Shah in the recently released superhero series 'Ms Marvel', spoke about their on-screen bond in the series which also features Indian actor-director Farhan Akhtar.

Even though Iman's character of Kamala spends a lot of her time with her two best friends Bruno and Nakia played by Matt Lintz and Yasmeen Fletcher, her life changes in unexpected ways when she meets Kamran played by Rish Shah.

Describing Kamran's dynamics with Kamala in the series, Rish Shah said, "Kamran initially is just a random boy Kamala meets, and she is immediately infatuated by his charm and charisma. He always felt a lack of belonging and community. When he gets to know Kamala, he finds someone he can relate with in the sense of their culture, humour, and being able to talk about Pakistani things together and not having to hide that or feel embarrassed by it."

Meanwhile, Vellani says that Kamala's been around a lot of people and friends, but there's never been someone who fully understands her or what she goes through.