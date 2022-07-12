Wikki calls Rahman ‘the purest human being’

The director also thanked AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen, who had accompanied his father to the wedding.

He said: “Thank you dearest AR Ameen for making the day look cute.” The director finished his post by using AR Rahman’s signature phrase, “Ella Pugazhum Iraivanukke” meaning “All Glory to God”. The director has begun posting pictures of his wedding with actress Nayanthara to to mark the completion of one month of their wedding.

On Saturday, he had posted pictures of actors Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan and director Mani Ratnam at their weddding on social media.

Rajinikanth, SRK, Vijay Sethupathi, and Mani Ratnam were some of the guests who attended the wedding.