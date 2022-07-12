Sai Pallavi’s ‘Gargi’ – a must watch for parents, kids: Udhay
CHENNAI: The trailer of Gargi, the upcoming film starring Sai Pallavi in the lead role, was released by the makers on social media, recently. The film is set to release in the theatres on July 15. The three-minute trailer shows Sai Pallavi as a teacher, who comes to face legal proceedings after one of her family members gets entangled in a case.
Taking to Twitter, actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, appreciated the movie and recommended the audience to watch the movie on big screen. “Gargi is easily one of the best movies of the year! Go watch it in big screen! Superb performance by everybody! A must watch for parents and kids!,” he tweeted.
Also, actor Suriya, on the release of the trailer wished the makers of the film and said, “Happy to bring different and strong stories to you all,” in Twitter. Actor Suriya’s production banner 2D Entertainment is set to present the upcoming film.
Gargi, billed as an emotional courtroom drama, features Kaali Venkat, Paruthiveeran-fame Saravanan, Aishwarya Lekshmi in a cameo role, among others.
The movie is of huge expectation among the fans to see Sai Pallavi in a strong lead-role in a female- centric movie. She was last seen in Telugu film Virata Parvam. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi will be seen alongside Sivakarthikeyan in the upcoming Rajkumar Periasamy directorial, produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International.