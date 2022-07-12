Sai Pallavi’s ‘Gargi’ – a must watch for parents, kids: Udhay

CHENNAI: The trailer of Gargi, the upcoming film starring Sai Pallavi in the lead role, was released by the makers on social media, recently. The film is set to release in the theatres on July 15. The three-minute trailer shows Sai Pallavi as a teacher, who comes to face legal proceedings after one of her family members gets entangled in a case.

Taking to Twitter, actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, appreciated the movie and recommended the audience to watch the movie on big screen. “Gargi is easily one of the best movies of the year! Go watch it in big screen! Superb performance by everybody! A must watch for parents and kids!,” he tweeted.