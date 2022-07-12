Nayanthara’s 75th film announced; fans thrilled

CHENNAI: Lady Superstar Nayanthara is on her shooting spree and is all set to begin shooting for her next film, which also marks the 75th film of her esteemed career. The actress, who was last seen in Vignesh Shivan’s directorial - Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal on the big screen, will be teaming up with director Nilesh Krishnaa for the upcoming film, which has not been titled yet.

Notably, Nilesh has been an assistant director to the acclaimed director Shankar.

The official Twitter handle of Zee Studios announced the same on July 12 and wrote, "Announcing #ladySuperstar75. Zee Studios is excited to collaborate with #Nayanthara for her 75th film! The shoot will begin soon!.”