Nayanthara’s 75th film announced; fans thrilled

CHENNAI: Lady Superstar Nayanthara is on her shooting spree and is all set to begin shooting for her next film, which also marks the 75th film of her esteemed career. The actress, who was last seen in Vignesh Shivan’s directorial - Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal on the big screen, will be teaming up with director Nilesh Krishnaa for the upcoming film, which has not been titled yet.
Notably, Nilesh has been an assistant director to the acclaimed director Shankar.
The official Twitter handle of Zee Studios announced the same on July 12 and wrote, "Announcing #ladySuperstar75. Zee Studios is excited to collaborate with #Nayanthara for her 75th film! The shoot will begin soon!.”
The hashtag LadySuperstar75 has started to invoke excitement amid the fans.
Produced by Zee Studios in association with NAAD studios and Trident Arts, Nayanthara's upcoming film is tentatively titled N75. It will also feature actor Jai and veteran actor Sathyaraj in important roles. The technical team includes cinematographer Dinesh Krishnan DP.
Besides, Nayanthara also has a plethora of films lined up at different stages of production. Nayanthara is currently working in Jawan, directed by Atlee. The O2 actress is paired with Shah Rukh Khan in her Bollywood debut, which will hit the theatres in 2023. After wrapping up Jawan, she will start shooting for Jayam Ravi's film with director Ahmed.