Suriya-Bala film titled Vanangaan, shoot resumes in September

"The next schedule of Vanangaan commences in September. This will be a lengthy schedule and will be filmed in various locations across Tamil Nadu. Other official announcements on the film will be made in the coming months," said a source in the production unit to DT Next

Vanangaan has Kriti Shetty and Mamitha Baiju as female leads. GV Prakash is the music director and Balasubramaniem will operate the camera.