Suriya-Bala film titled Vanangaan, shoot resumes in September

Kaushik Rajaraman

CHENNAI: The makers of Suriya's film with director Bala announced the titled of the film on Monday. The project has been titled Vanangaan. Produced by Jyotika-Suriya's 2d Entertainment, Vanangaan translates to a person who doesn't bow his head to anybody. The announcement was made with a poster. While there were several rumours floating around on the film, we hear that the film's shoot will resume soon.

"The next schedule of Vanangaan commences in September. This will be a lengthy schedule and will be filmed in various locations across Tamil Nadu. Other official announcements on the film will be made in the coming months," said a source in the production unit to DT Next

Vanangaan has Kriti Shetty and Mamitha Baiju as female leads. GV Prakash is the music director and Balasubramaniem will operate the camera.

