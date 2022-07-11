OTT has bridged the language barrier: Flora Saini

CHENNAI: Actress Flora Saini was recently spotted in Chennai. It has been almost a decade and a half since the actress was in town. “Work has called me again after so many years and I was here for a professional meeting. The announcement will be made by the production house soon,” she told us.

Over the last few years, the actress has constantly grabbed the audience’s attention with her roles in films and web series like Stree, Gandi Baat and Inside Edge among others. “The audience loves to see variety in actors’ performances. An actor can thrive only if he/she shows difference in their looks and performances. With the surge of OTT in the last few years, content has now become relevant to the audience across the country,” she remarked. Flora Saini also cites examples of films from the south and adds, “Mandela and The Great Indian Kitchen are classic examples of how content from the south is accepted in the north. These OTT films have bridged the language barrier and these are the kind of work I would love to do,” she concluded.