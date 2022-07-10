Vernon, Oprah Winfrey's father, passes away at the age of 89

WASHINGTON: Vernon Winfrey, Oprah's father and a former Metro Nashville Council member, died Friday after a brief illness at the age of 89. Oprah Winfrey confirmed her father's death in an Instagram statement, sharing a recent video of Vernon Winfrey at an Independence Day backyard barbecue at his own home.

Vernon was honoured alongside his friends and family by gospel singer Wintley Phipps, who performed a song for him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted the video with a brief caption, which read," Vernon Winfrey 1933-2022, Less than a week ago we honored my father in his own backyard. My friend and gospel singer Wintley Phipps saluted him with song. He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak. Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside, I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing. That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts"