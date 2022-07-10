'Baahubali: The Beginning' completes seven years

NEW DELHI: Seven years ago, the world witnessed the biggest blockbuster film in the history of Indian cinema, director S.S. Rajamouli's 'Baahubali: The Beginning'.

Written by K.V Vijayendra Prasad, the period action film gathered a lot of appreciation from the netizens and collected over Rs 650 crore worldwide with an estimated expense of over Rs 200 crore, and it gave the Tollywood industry a whole new identity.

As the clock turns seven for the Prabhas-starrer, Dharma Productions on their Instagram, shared a special post, to celebrate seven years of the period mass entertainer project.

"A movie that truly captured the essence of larger-than-life filmmaking and received fanfare like no other! Celebrating 7 years of Baahubali." Dharma captioned.