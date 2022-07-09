Cinema

Vignesh Shivan shares unseen wedding pics with SRK, Rajini

Vignesh Shivan has shared pictures of the duo with Shah Rukh Khan, Mani Ratnam and Rajinikanth from the wedding.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Today, July 9, marks the couple's one-month wedding anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, Vignesh Shivan shared a new set of pictures from the wedding event and and the photos quickly went viral among fans. Vignesh Shivan has shared pictures of the duo with Shah Rukh Khan, Mani Ratnam and Rajinikanth from the wedding.

Check the posts here:

Kollywood's favourite power couple director Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara got married in an intimate ceremony and the wedding took place in the presence of the stalwarts of Indian cinema.

