1 month, 3 continents, 4 cities: Pooja Hegde's vacation plan

HYDERABAD: Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in 'Radhe Shyam' and 'Beast', took to social media to share her delight about her impendng one-month vacation.

Her followers were quick to reply and wish her a nice journey when she tweeted a cheerful image of her boarding a flight to Bangkok.

Pooja is taking a month off from work to travel across three continents and four cities, flowing with the joy of travel. Sharing the picture, she wrote: "1 month. 3 continents. 4 cities. Let's go. #gypsiegirl".

The 'Ala Vaikunthapuramu Loo' actress, who was also seen in a special song in 'F3', will soon appear in the pan-India film 'Jana Gana Mana' alongside 'Liger' actor Vijay Dverakonda.