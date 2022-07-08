Netflix teases trailer for 'Carter,' Korean action ahead of its release

WASHINGTON: Netflix is showcasing a high-octane video of 'Carter,' its first Korean original movie of the second half of the year, which combines 'Jason Bourne' and 'Mission: Impossible' adrenaline rushes with a Korean flair.

According to Variety, a deadly outbreak that originated in the demilitarised zone between the two Koreas is depicted two months into the action. The U.S. and North Korea have already been decimated by the pandemic.

Additionally, the titular spy must put his life in danger while he establishes his identity. Agent Carter awakens with no memory of his previous life. His skull is literally a bomb, and he is being given instructions for a unique task by an unknown voice. He must escape the CIA and an assassin while saving the girl who holds the only cure to the virus.