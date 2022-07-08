Jennifer mourns demise of her 'Morning Show' camera assistant

WASHINGTON: Actor Jennifer Aniston is deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Erik Gunnar Mortensen, a camera assistant on 'The Morning Show'.

Erik died on Monday at age 39 after a motorcycle accident on a stretch of Southern California highway, People reported.

The accident occurred at around 6:40 p.m. on Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center.

Mortensen was transported to Hemet Global Medical Center, where he died around an hour later.

Mourning Erik's demise, Jennifer took to Instagram Story and penned an emotional note.