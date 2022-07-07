Gopuram Cinemas to release 'The Legend' in over 800 theatres in TN

CHENNAI: One of Tamil cinema's successful distributors, G N Anbuchezhiyan of Gopuram Cinemas, is to release well known entrepreneur-turned-actor Saravanan's maiden production venture titled 'The Legend' in over 800 theatres all over Tamil Nadu.

The film, directed by JD-Jerry, has music by Harris Jayaraj.

Sources say Anbuchezhiyan believes the film, which has been made on a grand scale, will be a big hit and has paid a huge advance to bag the rights to release the film in Tamil Nadu.

Mumbai model Urvashi Rautela is making her debut in Tamil as a heroine through the film. The story is about a loving, common man overcoming all odds to emerge a legend.

The film is significant for it is veteran comedian Vivekh's last movie. Sources also say that leading comedian Yogi Babu will be seen with Saravanan throughout the film.

'The Legend' is to release on July 28 in five languages- Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.