Vijay Makkal Iyakkam to hold consultative meet in Chennai

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay's welfare organisation Vijay Makkal Iyakkam has convened a consultative meet in its Panaiyur head office chaired by general secretary Bussy Anand.

Though the agenda of the meet is not known, it has managed to grab eyeballs as the Tamil actor is said to have plans to take a political plunge, part of which is his organisation members contesting as independents in the local body polls held earlier this year.

The official statement of the organisation has said only 6 members, including a district chief and secretaries, are permitted to attend the meeting.

On Vijay's professional side, the actor left for Hyderabad to join the sets of his upcoming film, Varisu.