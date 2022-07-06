T Rajendar completely recovered after treatment in US

CHENNAI: Recently, actor Silambarasan TR's father- reputed filmmaker-actor T.m Rajendar was taken abroad for advanced treatment due to his health issues. It is now confirmed that he has completed his treatment and has fully recovered.

Recently, the actor-producer developed chest pain in Chennai and was immediately taken to a private hospital, where doctors gave him to complete treatment. After a complete examination, it was diagnosed that there is internal bleeding in the stomach, and doctors advised him to go for advanced treatment. Immediately, Silambarasan TR stalled all his professional and personal commitments, to ensure that he is fully available for his father’s treatment.