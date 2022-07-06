Shruti Haasan denies reports surrounding her health

CHENNAI: Shruti Haasan has clarified that she is not unwell or in a critical condition as was reported by a section of the media.

The actress, in a video clip, said: “I am having PCOS which a lot of women have. Yes, it’s challenging. But no, it doesn’t mean I am “unwell” or in “critical condition” of any kind. I’ve realised that some media and news outlets have blown it way out of proportion without reading the actual post, which was supposed to be positive.”

“I also got calls asking me if I was admitted to the hospital, which I am clearly not. I am doing perfectly fine. I have PCOS for years and I have been doing just fine. So, thank you for your concern. You have a good day.”

It all started some time ago, when the actress put out a post on Instagram, saying she had PCOS. Posting a video of her working out, she wrote: “Work out with me! I’ve been facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my pcos and endometriosis - women know it’s a tough fight with imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges - but instead of looking at it as a fight, I choose to accept is as natural movement that my body goes through to do it’s best and I say Thank you by eating right, sleeping well and enjoying my work out. My body isn’t perfect right now but my heart is. Keep fit keep happy and let those happy hormones flow !!! I know I sound a tad preachy but it’s been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me.. so, I’m so happy to share this with all of you.”

Some media reports went on to report this as the actress being in a critical condition, forcing the actress to issue a clarification.