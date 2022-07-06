‘Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 1st look poster of Pa Ranjith's next is out

The film features Kalidas Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan in the lead roles, apart from them Kalaiarasan, Hari Krishnan, Subatra Robert, and Shabeer Kallarakkal (of Sarpatta Parambarai) will also be playing important character in the movie.

The film is produced by Vignesh Sundaresan, Manoj Leonel Jahson, and Ranjith through Neelam Productions and Yaazhi Films banners. Music scores by Tenma, Cinematography by A Kishor Kumar, and editing by Selva RK.

An official release date is yet to be announced.

On the work front, Pa Ranjith has a project with Vikram (Chiyaan 61), and another film called Vettuvam.