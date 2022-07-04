After brief pause due to knee injury, Vishal back at Laththi shoot

CHENNAI: Actor Vishal sustained an injury to his leg while shooting for an action sequence for director Vinoth Kumar’s Laththi, leaving the unit no other option but to cancel the shoot for the day. However, the actor was back on the sets on Monday evening and performed stunts with ease.

Sources close to the unit said that on Sunday night, Vishal suffered an injury to his leg while shooting for the introduction fight sequence in the film. However, he recouped and was back on the sets on Monday. He is good to shoot on Tuesday as well.”

The actor had been sweating it out in the gym to make sure that he was able to convincingly pull off the intense action sequence for the film, which incidentally happens to be the last stunt sequence that remains to be filmed.

This is the second time the actor-producer is sustaining a serious injury while shooting for this film.

A few months ago, Vishal had sustained multiple hairline fractures when he was shooting for high-octane action sequences for the climax portion of the same film. The fight sequences are being choreographed by stunt master Peter Hein.