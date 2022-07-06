Every character in Casino has grey shades to it: Director Joel

CHENNAI: The first look poster of Madhampatty Rangaraj and Vani Bhojan’s Casino was recently released by director Vignesh Shivan. Produced by Madhampatty Cinemas and MJ Media Factory, the director of the film Mark Joel said that the film is set in the backdrop of Coimbatore. “We have only titled the film as Casino. However, it doesn’t promote gambling. The storyline is similar to that of Casino and how life as such is a gamble and how one has to raise above while climbing the ladder by various methods,” he told DT Next. The first look poster had men chasing each other with some bloodshed and money scattered on the road. “Casino is a thriller that takes place in one night and will be an edge-of -the-seat story. I narrated the story to Rangaraj while he was shooting for Penguin. He asked me to narrate it to him four months later and he liked the story,” added the director.

Vani Bhojan plays the female lead in Casino. “Every character in the film has grey shades to it. Vani doesn’t play a clichéd heroine. It is her character that will take the film forward.” Joel concluded saying that the film is in its post-production stages and the release plans will be announced soon.