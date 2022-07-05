Samantha to make her Bollywood debut with Ayushmaan: Reports

Cinema

CHENNAI: After leaving everyone stunned by her strong portrayal as Raji in 'The Family Man 2' and her casual performance in Kaathuvakula Rendu Kaadhal, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to make her debut in Bollywood now, according to reports. The film is reported to be a film alongside Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana.

Reports suggest that it will be a big commercial film and will be backed by Dinesh Vijan Productions. It is also said that the film will have a lot of humour and drama along with suspense elements. The paperwork is reportedly complete and currently, the shooting timelines and dates are being finalised.

In addition to that, the film is said to go on floors by the end of this year and will release sometime in the late 2023.

The actress also has several other projects that include the Hindi version of the Russo brothers' Citadel, mythological epic 'Shakuntalam', Kushi with Vijay Devarkonda, and Yashoda.

Meanwhile, Samantha, who has appeared on Karan Johar's celebrity talk show 'Koffee With Karan' season 7 disclosed the reasons behind her divorce and was seen pulling Karan's leg in the trailer for portraying marriages unrealistically.

